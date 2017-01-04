Sarpang to have international standard cricket ground

Sarpang will be the first Dzongkhag to have international standard cricket ground in the country.

The construction of the ground, which will cost Nu 10 M, is underway behind Gelegphu High School at Tashiling Demkhong under Gelegphu Thromde.

Measuring 3.8 acres, the construction will be carried out phase wise.

Bhutan Cricket Council does not have sufficient fund to finish the construction in one go.

In the first phase, ground and drainage system will be completed.

Academy and administration blocks will be completed in the second phase.

It is being funded by the Asia Cup. Asia Cup uses certain portion of their fund to help non-test countries like the Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan for development of facilities and infrastructure.

The Head Coach of Bhutan Cricket Council, Damber Gurung said proper facilities would bring about positive impact on the overall development of cricket.