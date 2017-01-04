Phuentshogling Thromde removes four zebra crossings

Phuentshogling Thromde had to do away with four zebra crossings, from the recently added 22.

Phuentshogling Thrompon, Uttar Kumar Rai said the four had to be removed after it led to the traffic congestion.

However, he said zebra crossings do not add pressure to traffic jams in all the instances.

“Actually, by following zebra crossings, people are educating themselves on how to use traffic and roads.”

Traffic congestion in Phuentshogling becomes severe in winter.

Because of favourable weather condition, workshops, seminars, trainings, and coaching classes are held in the border town.

Pilgrims going to India and elsewhere also travel via Phuentshogling crowding the city even more.

The Thrompon, Police and Road Safety and Transport Authority officials went around the town yesterday, to see the possible solution to mitigate the traffic congestion.

Uttar Kumar Rai said they will soon come up a solution.