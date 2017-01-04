Agriculture ministry launches Green Bhutan Corporation

Jan 4 2017

The agriculture ministry inaugurated a new state-owned enterprise, Green Bhutan Corporation Limited (GBCL) in Thimphu, yesterday.

It was started with the government’s equity loan of Nu 33 M.

The corporation’s mandate is to sustain country’s forest resources and biodiversity.

The agriculture ministry approved GBCL as one of the three state-owned-enterprises, last year.

“Department of Forest and Park Services plants saplings on more than 300 to 400 hectares of land annually. But, the places for plantation are scattered across 205 gewogs and now we are planning to take up the plantation and focus will be on larger areas,” said the GBCL’s Chief Executive Officer, Damber Singh Rai.

He also said the corporation will take up landscaping and floriculture activities and for that, over 200 employment opportunities are expected to be created.

“We may not be able to employ all 298 people at one go, but definitely, we will have that target and may be within next one or two years time,” added the Chief Executive Officer.

The corporation will work in consultation with Department of Forest and Park Services under the Ministry of Agriculture.