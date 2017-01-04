Infringement sticker brings down hit-and-run cases

The hit-and-run cases have decreased drastically after Traffic Division launched infringement sticker rule in the capital.

Traffic police started pasting a sticker on vehicles violating parking regulations since November, this year.

Till November, police received over 12 hit-and-run cases in a month in Thimphu.

However, after the implementation of the infringement notice rules, they receive less than three cases, a month.

“Previously, we had many hit-and-run cases due to improper parking. But now the drivers do not do double parking and they go for spacious areas for parking rather than adjusting in a small space,” said the officiating Superintendent of Traffic Division, Yeshey T Phuntsho.

He added almost all the vehicle owners turned up for penalty in three days after the police stuck stickers on their vehicles.

So far, the traffic police have pasted over 80 stickers.

The initiative was to ease traffic congestion in the town area.