Camp Raven in SJ attracts over 200 students

Jan 4 2017

Over 200 students are taking part in Camp Raven which started in Samdrup Jongkhar, today.

They have gathered at the Royal Bhutan Army Wing-X at Dewathang.

The camp was initiated in 2011, upon the Royal Command of His Majesty The King, to engage children of armed forces in fun activities during winter vacation.

Beside games and sports, students will be taught art, dancing, career counseling and many other skills during the two-week camp.