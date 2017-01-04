Private money lenders must register with RMA

Private money lenders must first obtain a license and register with the Central Bank, starting April, this year.

According to the website of the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA), the Private Money Lending Rules and Regulations, 2016, is expected to regulate private money lending business and minimise threat to the financial system.

Enhancing the effectiveness of the monetary policy and management, and preventing related litigations and adverse socio-economic consequences arising thereof are among others.

The Private Money Lending Rules and Regulations state that, a money lender can lend up to Nu 500,000, to a single borrower. The interest on the borrowings will be specified as per the loan contract document but will not exceed 15 percent, annually.

If it exceeds the ceiling, the contract becomes invalid and the concerned authorized private money lender will get back only the principal amount.

The Rules and Regulations also spell out that a borrower cannot take multiple loans by pledging the same security.

The RMA and Supreme Court jointly drafted the legislation for the private money lending and it was approved on December 29, last year.