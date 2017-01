Man hit by Khuru in Pasakha

Jan 3 2017

A 29-year-old man was hit by Khuru, in Pasakha, Phuentshogling, yesterday. The incident occurred at around 4:30 in the evening when the victim was playing dart with his friends.

He was taken to the hospital immediately .

According to doctors, the Khuru penetrated about four centimetre into the man’s skull.

He is now in a stable condition.