Education ministry launches website on performing arts

Jan 3 2017

The education ministry launched a website on performing arts in Thimphu, today. It is to encourage schools to use theatre as a platform for children to showcase their talents.

The website, www.dramainschools.gov.bt will archive all the drama productions of schools.

Creation of such platform is also to help youth develop confidence, communication skills, and creativity.

“We will train some teachers in the art of drama and performing arts and they will bring in performing arts and drama for a real time in our schooling culture,” said the education minister, Norbu Wangchuk.

Lyonpo also said there will be drama competitions among the shools, starting this year.

Students have welcomed the initiative.

“Most of us don’t get the opportunity to showcase our talents in terms of singing, dancing, and acting. The website will help us exhibit our talents,” said a student of Motithang Higher Secondary School, Dechen Dolkar.

The education ministry initiated performing arts and drama with the re-introduction of Shakespeare’s plays in the English curriculum, last year.