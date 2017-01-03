Students participate at National football and archery Tournament

About 333 students from 18 schools across the country gathered in Tsirang Dzongkhag to participate in the 13th National School Football and National Traditional Archery Tournament.

They are the winning teams of the Dzongkhag School Sports Meets and Regional School Sports Meet.

They will compete at the national level.

The opening ceremony was held yesterday at Damphu Central School. It kicked off with the girls football match between Taktse Rigzhung Higher secondary and Pelrithang middle Secondary School.

Besides sports competitions, the students were also given educational programmes.

The five-day programme will conclude on January 6.

It is organised by the Department of Youth and Sports under the Ministry of Education and funded by the government.