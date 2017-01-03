RCSC insists on correct data for recruitment

Jan 3 2017

Most people are not aware of the importance of recording correct data of an individual at the time of recruitment in the civil service.

However, the data will henceforth be the basis for human resource actions like long-term training, superannuation, and retirement benefits in future.

During the recent registration of BE.d graduates for the Royal Civil Service Examination, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) verified the date of birth of the candidates, among other documents.

“I graduated from Paro College of Education. Now, I am appearing for the Royal Service Examination and I need to produce my new Citizenship Identity Card because I have different date of birth on my ID card and class X and XII certificates,” said BE.d graduate, Karma Rinchen.

The RCSC official also said, the date of birth reflected in the CID and the school certificates have to be consistent.

The candidate has to pay Nu 600 per certificate to the Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA), for the correction process.