11-year-old boy undergoes successful heart surgery in Thailand

Jan 3 2017

A class four student, 11-year-old, Yeshi Gyeltshen underwent a successful heart surgery in Bangkok, Thailand, last month. He is the first Bhutanese children to have undergone surgery under the Thailand Paediatric Surgeon Foundation.

It offered heart surgeries to 99 Bhutanese children, suffering from congenital heart disease. This is being done in appreciation and as a mark of respect and good will to His Majesty The King for the prayers following the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, in October, 2016.

Yeshi returned from Bangkok, last week, and he and his mother are relieved now.

“I am really grateful to His Majesty for this Kidu. My son is doing far better than pre-surgery phase,” said Yeshi’s mother, Tashi Tshomo.

Doctors said post surgery, Yeshi’s heath is in good condition.

“ It was a open heart surgery and that hole, the patch was closed. After his return, we clinically examined him and knew that the sound produced by a hole in his heart, couldn’t be heard anymore,” said a Pediatrician with Thimphu National Referral hospital, Dr. Kuenley Pedon.

Yeshi had been suffering from congenital heart defect from childhood days. Congenital heart defect is a problem in the structure of the heart that is present at birth. His disease was diagnosed during the routine school health check-up. Another four children will leave for Bangkok for heart surgery, this month.