A man who set the forest on fire, confesses to Police

Jan 3 2017

A 44-year-old man confided to Police that he accidentally caused the forest fire near Sangaygang in Thimphu, yesterday.

The man told police that the matchstick which he threw after lighting his cigar sparked the fire.

The incident took place at around 2 PM and contained an hour later. The fire damaged over five acres of forest.

Forest officials, DeSuups, and armed personnel battled the fire until it was contained.