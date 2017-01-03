Community lhakhang in Goenpoong needs proper infrastructural facilities

Villagers of Goenpoong Village in Shumar Gewog, Pema Gatshel said their community Lhakhang needs some proper infrastructural facilities in place. The community Lhakhang plays a key role in conducting annual tsechu festivals and other religious rituals for the prosperity of the village.

As of now, the Lhakhang does not have a dressing room for performers to prep-up for the festivals. It is also without a kitchen, which is vital to prepare meals and other offerings during religious occasions.

“If we have to invite important guest, we have no proper place to entertain them. We are using a cow shed as a dressing room and it is awful in dust. Also, road to Lhakhang is terrible,” said a lay monk, Jinlab Yeshi.

According to the Tshogpa of Goenpoong-Shali Chiwog, Chojay, the issue will be tabled for discussion in the upcoming Gewog Tshogde.

“The issue will be raised in the Dzongkhag Tsogdu as well and I am hoping the problem will be solved,” added the Tshogpa.

The community Lhakhang is benefitting more than 50 households in Goenppong Village.