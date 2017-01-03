Gewogs of Trongsa to have suicide prevention teams

Jan 3 2017

Health officials in Trongsa have completed touring almost all the gewogs to form suicide prevention and rescue team at gewog level. The team’s members are being sensitised on how to help those who are suicidal and inculcate positive attitude to embrace life more beautifully.

Health officials say since suicide prevalence is high in rural areas, formation of prevention and rescue team at the grassroots was imperative.

“As per our research, 88 percent of suicide cases happen in rural areas and this is higher than the prevalence rate in urban areas. As of now, we tend to investigate after the incident. But henceforth, the team will prevent those who attempt to commit suicide,” said Trongsa’s Dzongkhag Health Officer, Dollay Tshering.

Trongsa already has a dzongkhag level suicide prevention and rescue team.

According to suicide survey, 2014, suicide deaths are on the rise and it is the top six leading causes of deaths in the country.

“Data with the Royal Bhutan Police highlights that in a year, about 73 people die due to suicide,” said the Health Secretary, Dr. Ugen Dophu.

The government adopted a three year suicide prevention action plan in 2015, to reduce suicide rate in the country.