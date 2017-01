Foul play ruled out in Chamkhar fire

Police investigation said the recent fire in Chamkhar town in Bumthang was accidental. They have ruled out foul play.

The police said the fire started from a gas stove in a medical store and spread to the nearby houses.

The fire on December 28 razed six double-storied houses.

The owner of the medical store said she does not know how the fire started.

The fire, which started at around 8:40 PM, was contained by midnight.