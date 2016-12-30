Cricket championship tournament underway

Dec 30 2016

Cricket championship tournament for men from five Dzongkhags: Thimphu, Sarpang, Punakha, Wangdue Phodrang and Paro, is underway at Gelegphu High School’s football ground.

The tournament is to select 25 best players and prepare them to compete in the upcoming International Cricket Tournament Division for Asia Region to be held sometime in May, 2017.

Bhutan Cricket Council Board’s Head Coach, Damber Gurung said the teams have been practicing for last one year.

“The standard is different now.”

The tournament kicked off from Wednesday.

Damber Gurung said the final will be held on January 7, 2017.