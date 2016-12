Bhutanese nun dies in an accident in India

Dec 26 2016

A 53-year-old Bhutanese nun died after a truck hit her while crossing road in Bihar, India.

The incident took place at 6:00 AM today when the bus she was travelling in stopped for a while at one of the bus terminals in Bihar.

Sources say the nun was on her way to Bodh Gaya with other 45 pilgrims in a private passenger bus.

Her body is yet to be brought into the country.