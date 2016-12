Bhutan loses to Nepal in SAFF Championship match

Dec 26 2016

Bhutan lost to Nepal in the opening match of 3rd South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship, today. Nepal team won 8-0 goals.

The match was held at Kanchanjuna stadium in Siliguri, India. Bhutan is in group A along with Nepal, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

The finals will be played on January 4. With seven competing members, the SAAF tournament is held every two years.