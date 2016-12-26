Gelegphu police finds the missing man

Dec 26 2016

The Gelegphu police found the 31-year-old man who went missing after posting a suicide note on his Facebook page on Sunday. Police traced the man, who is a film producer from one of the eateries in Gelegphu this morning. When being traced, the man was under the influence of alcohol.

Police started looking for the man since Sunday evening after his parents reported the police. The man is currently undergoing psychiatric intervention at Gelegphu hospital.