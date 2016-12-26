Second session of the Children’s Parliament begins

The second session of the Bhutan Children’s Parliament began at the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) in Thimphu today.

Members attended the first day of pre-session orientation which will last another two days. They were briefed on public speaking, Bhutan’s transition to Democratic Constitutional Monarchy, and election campaign.

ECB officials also highlighted the importance of exercising franchise and role of youth in democracy. However, the formal session of the Parliament will begin on January 3.

Some 67 students from across the country are attending the session.