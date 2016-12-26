Paro bags the U13 Cricket Championship

Team Paro won the finals of Inter-District Under 13 Boy’s Cricket Championship played Sunday. They defeated team Sarpang by 94 runs.

Cricket players from five districts such as Thimphu, Punakha, Wangdue, Paro, and Sarpang took part in the weeklong championship, held at the football ground of Gelegphu High School.

Best baller, man of the match, best baseman, and best player were awarded trophies and prizes.

Such sporting event was organized by Cricket Council of Bhutan to groom the youth in becoming professional cricketers in Bhutan.