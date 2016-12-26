His Majesty’s Kidu Mobile Medical unit treats patients in Trongsa

His Majesty’s Kidu Mobile Medical Unit provided medical services to over 1,500 patients in Trongsa in more than a week’s time.

The team covered all five gewogs in the dzongkhag. The unit is His Majesty The King’s initiative, which travels to remote corners of the country to provide free medical services to the people.

The Kidu Mobile Medical unit conducted over 68 surgeries of which most were associated with gallstone.

Thousands of people from Trongsa and nearby places queued outside the Kidu Mobile Medical unit camp for check-up.

“In Thimphu, it is difficult to get timely treatment since there are many patients. But here, His Majesty’s Kidu Mobile Medical unit is really helpful. Some five nuns underwent surgery,” said a patient, Yeshi.

Another patient, Tenzin said such free medical service arranged for people in remote places is immensely benefitting them. Otherwise, travelling to Thimphu is financially taxing, added Tenzin.

The head of the Kidu Mobile Medical unit, Dr. Lotey said the unit was established to provide best and timely medical treatment for unreached population in every part of the country.

Upon the command of His Majesty the King, the team will soon leave for Bodhgaya, India, to offer medical services to Bhutanese pilgrims.