Wangdue Dzong reconstruction in full swing

Dec 26 2016

Restoration works are in full swing to construct the Utse and administration blocks at the Wangdue Phodrang Dzong Reconstruction site.

The Kuenray of the dzong has been completed and focus of the moment is on the construction of the four storied Utse and administration blocks.

So far, 20 percent of the Utse has been completed with the erection of the first floor. The two administration blocks are 25 percent complete.

Initially, the Dzong was planned to be reconstructed entirely in a traditional design. But later, earthquake resistance technology and underground tunnel for fire, electricity wires, and sewerage pipes were added in the design.

“ Due to some changes in the design, the overall completion of the dzong will be complete by 2020 or 2021,” said the Project Director of the Wangdue Phodrang Dzong Reconstruction Project, Kinley Wangchuk.

A six feet tall Gewa Zham statue was installed in the Kuenrey of the Dzong on December 24. The statue, worth over Nu 2.1 M, was offered by Trulku Sonam Gyeltshen of Wangdue Goenpa under Saephu gewog.

As of now, Nu 326 M has been spent for the Dzong reconstruction but the entire budget comes to Nu 1 B which has already been allocated.