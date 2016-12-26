Pangkhar committed to keep their locality clean

Residents of Phangkhar Gewog in Zhemgang have committed to keep their locality clean, following the nationwide cleanup campaign on December 9. Locals now come together very Sunday to clean the surrounding.

Residents start cleaning the place from as early as 6:30 AM. They sweep and collect all the trashes from their individual household locality to communal spaces and highway.

“It is a good initiative. The gewog administration and the people had a meeting and there was a common consensus among us. Then we started the campaign,” said a local, Dungchen.

Another resident, Yeshey Dema said she is determined to clean the area every Sunday.

Few villagers have also started weaving bamboo baskets to use them as waste bins.

Being an eco-tourist hotspot and located in the Royal Manas National Park area, residents took the initiative to keep their area clean and green. The Gewog Administration has plans to have similar initiatives on 9th of every month in gewog’s five chiwogs.