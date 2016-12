BAFRA seizes banned vegetables in Trashigang

Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority (BAFRA) officials in Trashigang seized more than 50 kilograms of imported chillies from shops in Rongthong and Kanglung on December 24.

Other vegetables such as cauliflower and dried beef were also seized. Shopkeepers were warned for selling the banned vegetables.

The seized items were disposed at the biological pit in Trashigang.