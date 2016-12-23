Friendly table tennis match between Japan and Bhutan held

A team of professional table tennis players from Japan and Bhutan played a friendly match in Thimphu, today.

The match was part of the week-long table tennis training camp, organized to mark 30 years of friendship between Bhutan and Japan.

The Table Tennis team from Japan included players from different age groups, the youngest being 24 and the oldest 64.

There were also two participants from Japan’s Para-table tennis association.

The weeklong table tennis camp training was jointly organised by Bhutan Table Tennis Federation and its Japanese counterpart to promote inclusive sports.

It started on December 19 and will end Sunday.

The Japanese Table Tennis Association also donated table tennis kits to Bhutan.