BAF to sponsor two archers to study in Japan

Dec 23 2016

Bhutan Archery Federation (BAF) will sponsor two students to pursue their higher education in Japan, next year.

A class 12 student from Monggar Higher Secondary School, Sonam Choden and an eighth grader, Ngidup Dorji from Rangjung Central School, Trashigang were chosen following their win in archery shooting competition.

The scholarship will be offered by SEISA Group which runs education institutes from kindergarten to universities in Japan.

The two competed with other 398 students from 72 schools in Monggar, Trashi Yangtse, Bumthang, and Trashigang.

The archery shooting competition for various categories, held at Gyalpoizhing, Monggar, ended today.