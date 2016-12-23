Three fugitives apprehended

Dec 23 2016

(Update): Thimphu police apprehended three fugitives from Taba, yesterday. Two more are still on the run.

The trio were caught after the police carried out a massive manhunt in the capital.

The five had broken out from the Thimphu Detention Centre on Tuesday.

The five men were detained for their alleged involvement in theft and illicit trafficking of Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The police said anyone providing information about the duo’s whereabouts will be rewarded.