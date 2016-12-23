Teachers of Central districts attend teaching workshop

Dec 23 2016

Fifty teachers from central districts schools are in Gelegphu, attending workshop on ‘Integration of Early Childhood Development Approaches in Pre-primary Classes’.

The five-day workshop which began on December 20 emphasizes on adopting a play-based teaching methods at pre-primary level.

Some of the teachers said the workshop is timely since students of pre-primary classes now look forward to learning in unconventional ways.

“The workshop taught us to create playful ambience in the classes such as having music and drama activities to make learning fun,” said one of the teachers, Pema Dendup.

Another teacher, Shacha Wangmo said in Early Childhood Care and Development Centres; children are exposed to many fun activities. Once they enroll in schools, they expect the same, they said.

“Even though, we cannot instantly have all the facilities in schools, we can have them phase by phase,” added Shacha.

The workshop ends on December 24.