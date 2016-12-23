Trongsa offers farewell Tshogchang to His Majesty The King

The people of Trongsa gathered at the town centre to offer farewell Tshogchang to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, this morning.

Before meeting the people in Trongsa town, His Majesty visited the site where the dam for the 720 MW Mangdechu Hydroelectric Project Dam is being constructed.

Their Majesties also offered prayers at the Trongsa Dzong.

Yesterday, His Majesty The King offered prayers at the Phuntshopelri Muktsen Neykhang.

This important Lhakhang had deep connection with Jigme Namgyel and the deity Muktsen.

When His Majesty The King became Trongsa Penlop in 2004, His Majesty installed a statue of Muktsen in the temple.

His Majesty The King also visited Bemji Nagtshang, the ancestral home of the Bemji Choeje, to which some of the Druk Desis of Bhutan, as well as Gangteng Trulkus, have been born.

His Majesty The King yesterday granted an Audience to the staff of the MHPA, and visited the Karma Drupdey Palmo Choekidingkha nunnery in Kuenga Rapten, with Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen are in Trongsa with His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, following the 109th National Day celebrations.

Their Majesties travelled across the dzongkhag, to meet with the people and presented His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

People from across the dzongkhag expressed their great joy for receiving the opportunity to offer their wishes personally to Their Majesties on the Royal Birth.