Three Black Necked Cranes sighted in Bajo

Dec 23 2016

Three Black Necked Cranes were spotted by the Punatshangchhu River banks in Bajo near hotel Pema Karpo in Wangdue Phodrang, today.

The locals said the visit is a good omen.

Environmentalists said the cranes must have missed their route and landed up in the area.

Some locals believe the cranes must be searching for new area to migrate in the future.

Bajothang was a preferred spot for the cranes in early 80’s.

However, the cranes did not visit the area for the last four decades because of development and construction.