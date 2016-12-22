RMA to seek the help of police for crowd control

The Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) will seek the help of police to manage the crowd of people coming to exchange Ngultrum with Rupees, starting tomorrow.

The crowd is becoming unmanageable by the day.

RMA’s Governor, Dasho Penjore said a team of police will be deployed for an hour from 7AM until the lucky dip is over.

Every morning, scores of people, mostly pilgrims and elderly, wait by the RMA’s gate to exchange Rupees by trying their luck at lucky dip.

Only lucky 200 get to exchange Rs 5,000 each a day.

Dasho Penjore said people also bring their children to increase their chance at the lucky dip.

He said the Central Bank will not entertain children from tomorrow.

The Rupee shortage in Bhutan started becoming severe following demonetisation of 500 and 1000 Indian notes.

Indian notes: 1,000 and 500 ceased to be the legal tender in November, this year.

Dasho Penjore said they are hoping to provide Rupees to more than 500 people a day, soon.

RMA started providing the exchange to 200 people a day from 50 after the Central Bank received 100 Rupee notes worth 100 M, recently.