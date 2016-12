Fire destroys a house in Zhemgang

A fire razed a one-storied house in Ngangla Gewog under Zhemgang. The incident happened at around 3, this morning, while the owner of the house was out guarding maize field.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Panbang Dungkhag Administration gave semsoo and relief kits to the affected family.