Thimphu police on the lookout for five inmates

Dec 22 2016

Thimphu police is on the lookout for five inmates, who broke out from the Thimphu Detention Centre. The five escaped from the cell on Tuesday between 7-8 PM.

The lock up’s in-charge came to know about the missing men while taking a roll call.

The five were in the detention for alleged involvement in theft and illicit trafficking of Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Police say anyone providing information about their whereabouts will be rewarded.