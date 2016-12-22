Four children to leave for heart surgery

Four children, between the ages of five months to four years, are expected to leave for heart surgery in Thailand, next month.

Thailand Paediatric Surgeon Foundation has offered heart surgery to 99 Bhutanese children suffering from congenital heart disease.

One has already undergone the surgery.

Children with congenital heart disease requiring surgery will be referred to Thailand after evaluation from hospitals in the country.

The offer was made as a mark of respect and goodwill to His Majesty The King for the prayers following the demise of Thailand’s King, Bumibol Adulyadej.