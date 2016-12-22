Man hits five people with a stone at JDWNR Hospital

Dec 22 2016

A 37-year-old man, who was attending to his wife at the National Referral Hospital in Thimphu, allegedly hit five people with a stone.

The incident took place at 5:30 AM, this morning.

One of victims told BBS she had gone to get medicine when she heard screams.

She returned to the cabin to find the suspect attacking the patient she was attending to.

The man had already beaten up her sister who was also attending to the patient.

He then turned to her and started hitting her head with a stone.

Two health workers, who came to intervene, were also attacked.

According to the JDWNR hospital’s management, the five escaped with some injuries.

They also said they are yet to find out what triggered the attack.