First Gyalyong Gyalsey Nachung Camp starts in Punakha

Dec 22 2016

The first Gyalyong Gyalsey Nachung camp began in Punakha, today. Young scouts from as far as Laya, Lingzhi and Sakteng are participating in the event.

There are 300 young scouts of which 159 are boys.

The organizer of the camp, Department of Youth and Sports said the camp will provide opportunity for the scouts to gain social skills such as making friends and communicating with people.

Apart from that, scouts will be exposed to developing leadership qualities and playful activities.

The week-long national camp is dedicated to the birth of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey.

The camp will end on December 27.