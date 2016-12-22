Environmental Science Curriculum handed over to education ministry

In an effort to equip young people with knowledge, skills and values in conserving environment, Royal Society for Protection of Nature (RSPN) and Royal Education Council (REC) officially handed over the Environmental Science Curriculum to the Ministry of Education, yesterday.

This is yet another attempt to harmonise the national objective of creating environmentally conscious citizens.

RSPN and REC initiated the three-year project on, “Introducing Environmental Science in Formal Education system in Bhutan” with the support from Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation.

Under the project, Environmental Science Curriculum was formally launched in February, 2015 as an optional subject for class IX students.

The Chief Programme Officer with Bhutan Trust Fund for Environment Conservation, Ugyen Lhendup said there is a need for Bhutanese to learn about environment.

“With the introduction of this curriculum, it is expected that Bhutanese will be educated environmentally and in the process would change their attitude.”

He also said the response from the teachers and students has been overwhelming with the general consensus on its applicability and relevance.

“Some of the teachers even pointed out that although too early to make the decision, they could already see some positive changes in students’ behaviour towards environment.”

The education ministry plans to scale up the initiative for the students of class XI and XII.

There is also a plan to introduce Environmental Science course for the degree level.