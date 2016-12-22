Parents should talk about sexual abuse with children, researcher says

A researcher in Child Development from Paro College of Education, Anima Gurung said it is important for parents to converse with their children on sexual abuse.

Amina said parents should start having conversations about sexual abuse with their children from an early age.

“Once they have the knowledge, that itself is good enough.”

She said parents should teach their children that their body belongs to them and they can say “No” if someone tries to touch them.

Depending on the age level, parents could frame their communications accordingly.

“If you are talking to a three-year-old, you could have stories. You could come up with your own nursery rhymes which talk about good touch and bad touch.”

She said there is an underwear rule which talks about body parts that can and cannot be touched.

The National Commission for Women and Children’s recent research on violence against children in Bhutan found that sexual abuse are mostly committed by fathers, step-fathers, brother-in-laws, and family friends.

In schools, it was mostly within the peer group.

Anima said parents have to be sensitive while broaching the subject.

Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women (RENEW) has recorded more than 50 cases of sexual abuse among children since 2009, the youngest being a nine-year-old.

The National Commission for Women and Children also recorded 15 cases in the last five years.