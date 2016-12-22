Je Khenpo administers oral transmission in Monggar

His Holiness the Je Khenpo is administering Mani Kabum and Chag Chen Ja-zhung oral transmission at Ngakdra Dorji Choejar, the first Tantric Buddhist institute in Monggar.

Mani Kabum, a collection of teachings and practices focused on Chenrigzi, is attributed to King Songtsen Gampo. The Chag Chen Ja-zhung text contains stories and practices of revered Drupthob.

Over 2000 devotees are receiving the oral transmission.

It is the first time such oral transmission to be conducted for the public in Monggar.