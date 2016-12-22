His Majesty offers prayers at Taphey Goenpa

His Majesty The King offered prayers at the Taphey Goenpa in Nubi Gewog of Trongsa, yesterday.



The Goenpa, which was built by His Majesty King Ugyen Wangchuck, is accessible after a two hour hike from the nearest road, and houses a statue of Chenrezi Chatong Chentong.

Later in the afternoon, His Majesty met with the people of Yuling village, who were gathered at the village Lhakhang to receive His Majesty.

On December 20, His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen visited Yeundrupchoeling Palace, with His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, and met the people of Langthil Gewog.

Yeundrupchoeling Palace, which houses the Kudung of Terton Pema Lingpa, was built in the mid-19th Century by Trongsa Penlop Ugyen Phuntsho. It was later restored by King Ugyen Wangchuck, when he was the Trongsa Penlop, and then passed on to his daughter.

Upon His Majesty’s Command, in 2009, a monastic institution was established and two monks were appointed as the machhen zimpon and soelpon to look after the Kudung of Pema Lingpa.