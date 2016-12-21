Bhutanese tolerate corruptions, states a report

Bhutanese have a high level of tolerance when it comes to corruption, a research report by Bhutan Transparency Initiative says.

The research publication titled “Bhutan Corruption Barometer Report, 2016” was launched in Thimphu, today.

The report also said Bhutanese have low willingness to report corruptions to relevant agencies.

It says people believe no action would be taken even if they report and that it would not make any difference.

The Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Kinley Yangzom said nothing can be worse than people believing corruption to be a normal practice.

“We must not tolerate any kind of corruption and must firmly fight against it,” said the ACC Chairperson, Kinley Yangzom.

The report states another reason for high level of acceptance of corruption is the fear of being excluded from the close-knit society where interdependence is a norm.

“People are being complacent and there ought to be a concerted effort from every individual to combat corruption,” said the Executive Director of Bhutan Transparency Initiative, Pema Lhamo.

Bhutan Transparency Initiative’s report also recommends relevant agencies to educate the masses and sensitize them on collective efforts to combat corruption.

Bhutan Transparency Initiative is a Civil Society Organization, founded in 2013.